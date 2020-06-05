Weather Blog: Weekend cold front

Happy Friday!

We have a bit of a roller coaster ride in store, weather-wise, in the coming days with plenty of ups and downs. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with a chance for scattered rain, and likely a few rumbles of thunder between midnight and daybreak, especially over northern New York and northern Vermont. Mid 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday – That morning round of showers clears out from west to east, yielding to a partly sunny day. By mid-afternoon and into the evening, a cold front approaches from the northwest, firing off another round of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm or two. The risk for strong to severe storms is fairly low, though nonzero. Even sub severe storms, however, can pack quite a punch with gusty wind, heavy rain, small hail and frequent lightning. If your weekend plans take you outdoors, be sure to stay weather aware through phone notifications or by keeping an eye out for darkening clouds on the horizon. Top temp, 70s. Wind, from the southwest at 10-15 mph, then shifting to out of the northwest late in the day as that front slides through.

Saturday Night – Clouds may linger over higher terrain with a few sprinkles. Low to mid 50s.

Sunday – Clouds will slowly clear. That means it’s not a bluebird finish to the weekend. Broad valleys will be the first to find the sun again, during the morning. But, across higher elevations, those clouds may hang tough right into the afternoon. Cooler, mid to upper 60s, approaching 70 degrees.

Early to mid next week will be very dry with ample sunshine and moderating temps, back into the 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend! Stay safe!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault