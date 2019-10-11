Weather Blog: Weekend front passes by without much impact





Good evening! Happy Friday!

Quiet weather sticks around through much of the weekend, though some subtle changes are at hand as a weakening front slides by Saturday night. Let’s break it down.

Friday Night – Partly to mostly cloudy with a milder low temp in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Saturday – Increasing clouds with a slight chance for an afternoon or evening brief, light shower. Rainfall totals will be just a couple hundredths of an inch (particularly across New York’s North Country and into northwestern Vermont) while many remain dry. Low 60s. Light south wind.

Saturday Night – Decreasing clouds after midnight. 40s.

Sunday – Becoming mostly sunny. Upper 50s. Light and variable wind.

Monday – Mostly sunny with a few fair-weather afternoon clouds. A stray mountian sprinkle is possible. Near 60.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault