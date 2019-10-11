Weather Blog: Weekend front passes by without much impact

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening! Happy Friday!

Quiet weather sticks around through much of the weekend, though some subtle changes are at hand as a weakening front slides by Saturday night. Let’s break it down.

Friday Night – Partly to mostly cloudy with a milder low temp in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Saturday – Increasing clouds with a slight chance for an afternoon or evening brief, light shower. Rainfall totals will be just a couple hundredths of an inch (particularly across New York’s North Country and into northwestern Vermont) while many remain dry. Low 60s. Light south wind.

Saturday Night – Decreasing clouds after midnight. 40s.

Sunday – Becoming mostly sunny. Upper 50s. Light and variable wind.

Monday – Mostly sunny with a few fair-weather afternoon clouds. A stray mountian sprinkle is possible. Near 60.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog