Weather Blog: Weekend pause to sunshine, warmth

Good evening! Happy Friday!

Allow me to clarify…

Have a marvelous weekend! Just a pause! Not a full stop. For some, clouds increase and the max temps drop just a bit over the weekend. Early next week, however, it’s even warmer than the past few days. Let’s get into it.

Tonight – Mostly clear to partly cloudy with clouds encroaching from the east into New Hampshire and eastern Vermont, courtesy of maritime air, and from the southwest through the St. Lawrence River Valley. Upper 40s to mid 50s. Patchy fog may be possible, though not as widespread, dense or stubborn as the last few mornings. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly to partly sunny, with a slight chance for a stray sprinkle in the Connecticut River Valley and St. Lawrence Valley. Low to mid 60s. South breeze 10 to 15 mph. Saturday night, mostly cloudy. Upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy with a few pockets of drizzle, though many escape the weekend rain-free. Low 60s. South wind 10-15 mph. Sunday night, mostly to partly cloudy. Low to mid 50s.

Monday and Tuesday – Mostly to partly sunny. Low to mid 70s; possibly even mid to upper 70s in broad valleys.

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault