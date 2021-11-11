Weather Blog: Wet and windy Friday, snow for some Saturday

Good evening!

After a quiet stretch of weather, we have a very active end of the work week and weekend. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight – The wind will pick up after midnight and last up until the rain moves through on Friday. It will be strongest along western and northern facing mountain slopes, gusting up to 50 mph from the southeast. Summit gusts hit 60-80 mph. Otherwise, mainly dry but mostly cloudy with a milder set of overnight low temperatures, in the upper 30s to 40s.

Friday – The wind will subside throughout the morning as a band of rain arrives with embedded moderate to heavy showers. This line will be fast-moving, clearing out by mid to late afternoon, aside from a few stragglers or leftover lighter showers in the Northeast Kingdom, Connecticut River Valley and New Hampshire. Most pick up between one-third and one full inch of rain with locally higher amounts throughout southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire. 50-60 degrees.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy and quiet. 30s.

Saturday – Quiet to start, but by the afternoon, another quick-moving bout of precipitation is expected after the temperature briefly reaches near 50 degrees. This will be a mix of valley rain and high terrain snow with slushy accumulation of 1-4″ possible above 1000-1500′. This may make for our first rough period on the roads, particularly throughout the Adirondacks, Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom.

Have a terrific Friday!



-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault