Weather Blog: Wet and windy Friday

Good evening!

Earlier this week I cautioned you not to let the rain gear get buried too far into the depths of your coat closet. Friday is why. Rain returns, bringing its ole pal wind along with it. Let’s get into the details.

Tonight – Clouds increase with rain spreading north after midnight. The temp drops into the mid to upper 30s west of the Green Mountains (and through New York’s North Country, excluding the Adirondacks) and mid to low 30s east. Colder mountain hollows and eastern Vermont may struggle with some light icy from a brief spell of freezing rain or mixed wintry precipitation between midnight and sunrise. No major icing is anticipated, but be ready for the threat of scattered, thin ice.

Friday – Any wintry precip will change to plain rain once the sun comes up and an increasing south wind helps us tap into milder air. The temp will soar into the 40s to low and mid 50s. Rain, heavy at times, will linger throughout the morning and wind down during the afternoon from west to east, in a fairly sharp cutoff. That south wind hits its stride mid-morning and lingers for much of the day, at 10-25 mph sustained, gusting to 30-40 mph. Summits could gust to 70-90 mph! Rain totals will range from around one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch. While there are no major flooding issues expected, waterways are already very swollen and fast due to previous rain events and snowmelt runoff. That may mean a few instances of minor flooding or perhaps even ice jams despite a noticeable lack of ice on most rivers. Be prepared for ponding on the roads and pooling in low-lying, poor-drainage areas.

Friday Night – Clouds will slowly clear as the temp dumps back off into the 30s.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. Mid 30s to low 40s. West wind 10-20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear. Mid teens to low 20s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Upper 20s to low 30s. North wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear & cold. Single digits and teens.