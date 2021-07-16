Weather Blog: Wet weekend

Good evening! Happy Friday!

A few showers cruised by today, brought on by a weak cold front sagging south. That front reached into southern New England, where it has sparked strong thunderstorms Friday evening and will stall through the weekend. That front, or boundary, is now essentially a train track along which an area of low pressure moving out of the Ohio River Valley barrels northeast on tonight into Saturday morning. Clouds will increase out ahead of it tonight, as the temp dips into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Tomorrow, a few morning showers are possible, but rain becomes increasingly likely by the afternoon and into Saturday night. Rain may be heavy at times and feature embedded thunder, particularly throughout southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire. Anticipated rainfall totals of 1-3″ have prompted a Flash Flood Watch for Bennington and Windham counties, and adjacent Massachusetts and New York counties from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning. These are areas which have been extremely wet so far this summer and this additional rainfall may inundate an already very wet soil leading to brief minor to moderate flooding in urban areas or poor drainage spots and sharp rises along area waterways. Farther north, where we desperately need rain, most of the rest of our region cashes in on 0.5-1.0″ of rainfall, including scattered showers that linger on Sunday, with less than 0.5″ expected near the Canadian border. Upper 70s Saturday; low 80s Sunday.

Have a fabulous weekend!

