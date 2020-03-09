Weather Blog: Wet, windy and cooler Tuesday

Good evening!

If you’ve been on pins and needles, anxiously awaiting Spring, today was nothing short of phenomenal. Unfortunately, increasing thin, high clouds Monday evening area a sign of significant changes for Tuesday.

Tonight, clouds roll in, along with a few spotty, light showers over far northern New York and northern Vermont. Those newly arrived clouds get here just in time to trap some of today’s warmth under a blanket and leave us sitting in the unseasonably mild 40s by daybreak Tuesday.

Waves of drizzle and light rain roll through Tuesday morning, with a few more moderate embedded downpours by the afternoon. Most pick up less than one-half inch of rain, but a southerly wind at 10-20 mph could shadow portions of the Champlain and Connecticut River Valleys, keeping totals under one-tenth of an inch. The temp reaches the mid 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday night, a cold fronts swings through with a quick and brief changeover to snow over higher terrain of the Adirondacks, north-central Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom. Don’t expect more than a slushy coating to around one inch or so. Low temp, 20s.

Partly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler, but still slightly above early March averages, low to mid 40s. Another round of rain and potentially snow is on tap for Friday.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Stay dry!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault