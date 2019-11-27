Weather Blog: What you need to know as you head home for the holiday

Happy Thanksgiving Eve! What are your plans for today? Busy buying your Turkey? Cleaning the house for relatives? Packing up for travel plans? Well, we have a bit of a messy forecast, but have no fear, find out exactly what you need to know below!

We start off today dry, but rain showers will move in, becoming widespread and heavy just in time for the evening drive, with rainfall totals between 0.25-0.75″

Rain transition into snow overnight, with totals, ranging from a dusting in the valleys, 1-2″ for locations above 1500′

Snow comes to an end as you’re sitting down for dinner!

Black Friday shopping? The forecast is looking dry but cold, with high temperatures only climbing into the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

It’s another quiet and sunny day Saturday, but we are keeping a close watch on Sunday and Monday as there is the chance for accumulating snow.

Safe Travels!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley