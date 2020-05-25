Weather Blog: Who cranked up the thermometer?!?

Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer… Mother Nature must have missed the “unofficial” because she is sending us straight to summer with this week’s forecast!

We are dealing with a few showers and embedded downpours early this morning, especially through the North Country. The good news is this upper-level wave of energy is actually running into a lot of dry air, and dissipating as it makes it’s trek eastward. There could be a few lingering showers as it rolls through the Champlain Valley by early afternoon, but it’s one of those situations where you can wait it out a few minutes inside, and then continue with your afternoon.

It’s a mild night with temperatures falling back into the upper 50’s by early Tuesday morning, which is the starting line for temperatures to soar to the upper 80’s to low 90’s by Tuesday afternoon!

The heat and humidity are on for both Tuesday and Wednesday, as temperatures soar to nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year (Burlington averages 70° for late May). It could be record-breaking heat, the last time we saw this kind of heat in late May was back in 2010!

We also are watching the potential for a heatwave, but right now forecasts are showing that we just miss the mark on 3 days in a row at 90° or higher. Thursday forecasts have a couple of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, that help to cool us just enough to miss an official heatwave… but don’t worry, it’s still hot!

Stay Cool!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley