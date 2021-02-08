Weather Blog: Widespread light snow Tuesday

Good evening!

We’re trading in sunshine for snow, yet again. However, Tuesday’s event is a light one for most as we battle a significant dry air mass pushing south out of Canada. Here’s the breakdown for the week ahead:

Tonight – Mostly clear through around midnight, then increasing clouds. As long as the sky remains clear, the temp will drop quickly. Most reach between 0-10°, though the temp may be as low as the single digits subzero east of the Green Mountains where cloud cover reaches last. Wind, nearly calm, then out of the south at 5 mph.

Tuesday – Snow spreads from southwest to northeast between 5-9 AM. Snow will linger throughout the day, but falls at a light, easy pace. In total, by 10 PM when snow has just about all but tapered off, most areas along and north of US Rt. 2 will have only picked up 1-2″. South towards Rt. 4, 3-4″ is likely. Then, in Bennington, Windham and Cheshire counties, expect 4-6″. Low to mid 20s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night – The wind will shift to out of the northwest, while staying light, but it will likely lead to a bonus round of light terrain-driven snow showers along western-facing mountain slopes. An additional dusting to 1-2″ is possible. Low teens.

Wednesday – Morning snow showers end in the mountains. Partly sunny. Low 20s. At night, 0-10°.

Thursday – Mostly to partly sunny. Near 20°. Thursday night, single digits above and below zero.

Friday – Mostly cloudy. Low teens. At night, near zero.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault