Weather Blog: Widespread light snow Wednesday

Good afternoon!

Another ‘snow globe day’ is in the books with on-and-off, scattered snow showers decorating some of our landscape in a fresh coat of white. More of us get in on the action Wednesday as a weak wave moves in from the Great Lakes to bring widespread, but mainly light snow. Let’s break it down.

Tonight – Mostly to partly cloudy. An isolated flurry or brief period of patchy freezing drizzle is possible, but most are dry. Low teens to low 20s.

Wednesday – Widespread snow moves in by daybreak and sticks around throughout much of the day, before finally tapering to showers and retreating into the mountains Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. In total, most areas pick up 1-4″, though locally lower accumulations of a dusting to 1″ may be possible in immediate broad valleys. Up to 6+” is possible across northern mountain peaks. Low 30s. Light south wind.

Thursday – A few early flurries or snow showers throughout higher terrain cannot be ruled out, with an additional D-2″ overnight into the early morning, before drier air arrives and cuts the snow off. Mostly cloudy and warmer. Mid to upper 30s.

Friday – Mostly cloudy and quiet. Near 40 degrees.

The weekend forecast is once again proving quite complicated a storm approaches, this time likely taking aim west of the St. Lawrence River Valley. This puts us on the ‘warmer’ side of the storm. At this point, it appears as though we can expect a period of mixed wintry precip briefly before changing to mostly rain Saturday night into Sunday. Then, a cold front late Sunday into Monday could bring us snow showers – on a scattered basis – into the new work week. More details to come! Stay tuned!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault