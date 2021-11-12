Weather Blog: Widespread rain, gusty winds through early afternoon

Happy Friday!

A very active weather day is setting up across the northeast today. A frontal system will bring gusty winds and widespread rainfall this morning and afternoon. Wind Advisories are in place for portions of the region until 1pm this afternoon with winds southwest 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph possible. Rainfall totals look to range from 0.5″-1.0″ with locally higher amounts in southern zones. Luckily this is quick moving and we begin drying out by 3pm this afternoon.

Tonight skies remain mostly cloudy with winds calming down. Lows will fall back into the 30s. Another weaker system moves through this weekend bringing rain and snow chances late Saturday and into Sunday. Snowfall in higher terrain could be around 1-4″. Cooler weather remains into early next week.

Have a great day! – Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn