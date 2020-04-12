Weather Blog: Widespread rain, strong winds & flooding potential Monday

Happy Easter everyone!

Most of us enjoyed a dry day today with even some sunshine to start but things will be much different by tomorrow morning. Lows tonight remain mild in the mid-40s as rain showers arrive past the midnight hour moving from southwest to northeast.

By early tomorrow morning, widespread moderate rainfall arrives. Embedded thunderstorms are possible through late morning and afternoon. High temps warm into the low 60s as winds pick up out of the south. High Wind Warning is in place for northern St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties in NY. This means winds could gust over 60 mph at times. For the rest of us, winds will be around 15-25 mph with gusts of 40+ mph possible. Wind Advisories are issued for lower portions of Vt. and NH as well as Southern St. Lawrence and Franklin counties in NY. Heavy rainfall and melting snowfall means the potential for some lake-shore and river flooding. (Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for Grafton and southern Coos County in NH from 6PM Monday until 8PM Tuesday). The best potential for this will be late Monday through Tuesday evening. A full timeline is below:

Once all is said and done, things begin to dry out into late Monday night with even some sunshine into Tuesday. Rainfall totals will range between 0.50″-0.75″ with locally higher amounts possible in any storms that do develop. Temperatures will begin to fall back into the 40s by midweek with mainly quiet conditions.

Have a great start to your week and stay safe!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn