Weather Blog: Widespread showers and storms arrive into Saturday

Happy Friday everyone!

A sunny end to the workweek with mainly dry conditions. Highs today were in the mid to lower 70s. Tonight we cool off into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds begin to increase with shower chances into the overnight and arriving into the early morning. Widespread showers and storms arrive through the morning and afternoon on Saturday. Heavy rainfall could lead to some flash flooding as well as river and stream levels to rise.

Temperatures on Saturday will remain in the mid to lower 70s. Winds become breezy out of the southeast 5-15 mph. Some dry time will arrive near the noon hour on Saturday. This will allow for a few more showers and storms to develop into the afternoon if enough instability develops. Rainfall totals may range from about 0.5″-1.0″ when all is said and done. As we move into Sunday cloud cover lingers with a few spotty showers but we do slowly dry out by the evening and into early next week. Mostly sunny skies look to return with dry conditions by Monday and Tuesday.

The next chance for rainfall arrives on Wednesday. Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn