Weather Blog: Widespread showers arrive tonight, lasting into Wednesday

Happy Tuesday!

It was another cloudy forecast today with temperatures slightly cooler than average. As an area of low pressure moves closer to the region, rain chances will increase tonight and last into Wednesday. Overnight lows are expected to be mild overnight, only falling close to the 50 degree mark. Winds turn south at 5-10 mph.

Rainfall will be be more widespread at times through Wednesday afternoon before breaking up by the evening as high pressure builds in behind this low pressure system. Wednesday looks to be the rainiest day of the week, so grabbing the rain gear before stepping out would be a good idea. Highs stay in the mid to upper 50s with winds south 5-10 mph. Rainfall totals range from a quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch by Wednesday night.

Some sunshine returns Thursday with breezy conditions. More rain chances arrive Friday afternoon and last into Saturday.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn