Weather Blog: Wild start to Spring with warmth, storms and wind

Good afternoon!

Friday is the first official full day of Spring and the new season gets underway with a lot of wild weather. From strong south wind gusts to top temps in the 60s and a chance for afternoon thunderstorms, we have a ton of ground to cover. So, read on!

Tonight – Mostly cloudy and mild. The temp hovers in the upper 30s to low 40s with a south wind to 5-15 mph.

Friday Morning – A warm front lifts north with scattered showers springing up between midnight and noon. Most rain will be light to moderate, but a handful of quicker downpours cannot be ruled out. The temp will skyrocket into the 60s as that south wind increases.

Friday Afternoon – A sustained south wind of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40+ mph may lead to sporadic power outages, downed tree limbs or weaker whole trees and blowing unsecured, loose objects like trash cans or yard toys. A few breaks of sun are not entirely out of the question, but as a cold front advances on us from the west, more heavy showers and thunderstorms pop up. The temp, by the way, is sitting in the 60s Friday afternoon and it’s quite muggy with dewpoint temperatures in the 50s. Heavy showers and/or thunderstorms may be capable of producing near-severe wind gusts to 50-60 mph. We also run the risk of stream or river flooding, though not to the extreme of previous events. Many waterways are already running high and fast, and therefore will need to be monitored closely tomorrow evening. The biggest period of risk for t’storms will be noon to 6 PM.

Friday Night – On the backside of that cold front, the wind shifts to out of the northwest at 15-20 mph heading into Saturday. A flash freeze will be underways as the temp falls sharply into the 20s. A few higher terrain snow showers could get squeezed out of lingering clouds, before we clear moving into the weekend.

Saturday – Becoming mostly sunny. Low to mid 30s. NW 10-20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear. Teens to single digits.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Mid 30s. N 5-10 mph.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault