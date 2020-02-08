Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Weather Blog: Wind and cold to follow ice and snow

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow trails off Friday evening, with only western slope and mountainous terrain light snow showers or flurries lingering past midnight. Elsewhere, clouds begin to clear as a northwest wind gets cranking at 10-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph. Wind chill values by Saturday morning could range anywhere from -5° to around -20°.

Last flakes fly near Jay Peak and likely in Essex County, Vt. Saturday morning. Then, it’s all sunshine with that brisk wind settling to out of the west at 5-15 mph. Saturday night, we’re calm, clear and cold with a low in the single digits or teens subzero north and from -5° to 10° south. Sunday, morning sun is on tap, but clouds increase again as a weak wave moves in to bring light rain and snow by Monday.

Have a great weekend! Stay warm!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog