Weather Blog: Wind Chill Advisories in place into Sunday morning

Happy Saturday!

After a few snow showers this morning, some sunshine has returned across the region but so has the mid winter cold! Temperatures today peaked in the mid teens for most with winds northwest 10-15mph. Tonight we see temperatures drop quickly, into the lower single digits, and close to zero in the higher terrain. Wind Chill Advisories are in place for the Northeast Kingdom and portions of the North Country in NY until 10am Sunday. Winds remain NW at 10-15 mph under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will feature some sunshine, with dry weather as well. Waking up, wind chills could be as cold as 25 below zero, so make sure you are bundled up when heading out. These cold wind chills could cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, so take precautions by wearing hats, gloves and heavy layers. Into the afternoon, highs peak in the mid to lower teens along with freezing winds from the northwest.

A mainly quiet forecast remains into early next week, along with temperatures still chilly by Monday. We warm slightly into mid next week as we track a low pressure system make a close call with southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn