Weather Blog: Wind, rain and thunder Tuesday

Good Monday evening!

It’s been a beautiful kickoff to the work week with an endless blue sky and ample sunshine. Unfortunately, that mid-April sun is no match for the cold air that rode in on the heels of last night’s cold front. Top temps have been kept down about 5-10 degrees below average with many spots in the 40s to low 50s. Big changes are in store for Tuesday as a second cold front goes sailing by, bringing along with it rain, wind and possibly a few thunderstorms, plus a reinforcing shot of cold air.

Tonight – Mostly clear and chilly, but calm. Low temp in the 20s to around 30 degrees.

Tuesday – Clouds increase quickly during the morning as a line of showers, ahead of the front itself, approach from west to east. That line swings through mid-morning to mid-afternoon with around 0.25-0.5″ of rain and possibly a few embedded thunderstorms, especially over southern and central Vermont and New Hampshire. The biggest threats will be brief downpours, strong wind gusts and small hail. Ahead of the front, the wind itself is another issue. The wind, from the south, will reach 10-25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 or more mph. There may be some tree damage and isolated power outages. Top temp, near 50 degrees.

Tuesday Night – The temp plummets, reaching into the 20s as the sky begins to slowly clear. However, upslope snow showers and higher terrain clouds stick around. That’s right, snow. Through Wednesday morning, 1-4″ may be possible above 1500′ with those higher end totals reserved for mountain summits. The wind shifts to out of the west and remains quite brisk.

Wednesday – Morning higher elevation snow showers taper by the afternoon as we break out in more sunshine. The temp barely reaches around 40 degrees, but feels much colder with a wind chill value in the 20s to low 30s thanks to a brisk west wind.

Thursday – Mostly sunny. Near 50 degrees.

Friday – Partly sunny with a, for now, slight chance for showers. More on that to come as the week unfolds. Low 50s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault