Weather Blog: Wind slowly settles overnight

Good Monday evening!

A very windy Labor Day has led to reports of trees and power lines down around the region and wave heights exceeding 6′ on Lake Champlain. Gradually, it will get calmer overnight into Tuesday, but our pattern remains slightly unsettled with a series of weak fronts or boundaries. Let’s break it down.

After sunset this evening, the south wind will die off to 10-20 mph. Then, after midnight, its generally light and variable, less than 5 mph. Clouds remain and a weak front crawling across northern New York will likely provide a few spotty showers or even a low-end, weak thunderstorm around 10 PM. Mild, upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday, the wind remains light under a partly sunny sky. Many stay dry, but by the afternoon, as that weak front gets a push forward, it becomes the focus for another round of a few showers or thunderstorms, primarily over northern counties. On either side of that boundary, we find opposing air masses. From the St. Lawrence River Valley to the Adirondacks, top temps max out in the upper 60s to low 70s. East of there, it’s the upper 70s to low 80s once again. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy. Mid 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and clouds with only a very slim chance at a brief afternoon shower. It’s the warmest day of the week with top temps in the 80s. Finally, Thursday a cold front successfully swings all the way through, bringing the best chance at rain of the entire work week and depositing Friday’s high temps back down in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault