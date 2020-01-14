Weather Blog: Winter makes a triumphant return this week

Good evening!

Thanks for taking a few minutes out of your Tuesday night to catch up on the forecast! After a mild midweek, the weather takes a dramatic swing towards the cold and snowy right into early next week. Ready, set, here we go!

Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, expect periods of light, fine snow and/or freezing drizzle. Untreated paved surfaces will become slick, especially more rural, less-traveled roads. A coating to 1-2″ of snow is possible, mainly over northern higher terrain, maxing at an isolated 3″ or so near Jay Peak and in northern Essex County, Vermont. The temp falls to the upper 20s to low 30s north and low to mid 30s south.

Wednesday morning, light mixed showers come to a close, but clouds linger well into the afternoon. It’s mild, however, with a top temp ranging from the mid 30s to near 40 degrees with a light southwest wind.

Wednesday night, snow starts to move in. It’s the first of two larger snowy blasts that will have the sound of scraping shovels and snowblower motors ringing through the neighborhood. The sounds of the season, right?! We get started first along the Canadian border, but snow will become widespread by daybreak Thursday. Low temp, 20s.

Widespread light to moderate snow in valleys, and moderate to heavy snow over northern higher terrain will make for a challenging (and likely delayed) Thursday morning commute. It’s a quick blast of snow, but it will leave behind 1-3″ in valleys, especially over northern New York and northern Vermont, and 3-6″ over higher terrain.

There are two ‘bullseyes’ with this one, including the northwestern slope of the Adirondacks and the northern Green Mountains, where bonus upslope snow is on tap Thursday afternoon, taking us over the one-half foot mark. In these locations, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect. The White Mountains are also big winners in this quick snowfall.

Thursday afternoon, widespread snow tapers to upslope, but the increasing northwest wind starts pulling in colder air and the temp begins to slip out of the low 30s. That northwest wind will also cause blowing snow and periods of poor visibility for the commute back home. Our temp slides all the way down near zero, where we find it Friday night, too. In between, Friday’s daytime high is in the single digits to low teens, but despite some sunshine, likely with a subzero wind chill.

Another big helping of snow is on the way this weekend, too. Snow will spread in Saturday afternoon and evening, continuing into Sunday, likely not wrapping up the bonus upslope snow until Monday. Talk about long-duration! Too early to provide exact snowfall totals, but I’d consider Thursday an appetizer and this weekend the main course! Brutal cold follows up this snow, too, into early next week. Keep checking back for updates!

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault