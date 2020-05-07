Weather Blog: Winter returns this weekend

Good evening!

Despite the social media rumors, the odds we find more than a few inches of snow in most spots are incredibly low! And locally, no, this is not a record-breaking May blizzard. What we are in for is late-season bitter cold, strong wind gusts and snow showers that could pile up to the tune of a couple of inches. Let’s dive in.

Tonight, a cold front swings through. Today’s top temps in the mid 50s to low 60s do not reappear again in our region for about another week. That’s because this front will unleash a portion of the polar vortex, a very cold air mass higher up in the atmosphere that usually sits over the North Pole. Occasionally, a strong enough dip in the jet stream allows that air mass to leak south and while it’s very abnormal in May, it does happen occasionally. It’s not unheard of. Tonight, the temp will dip into the 30s with a gusty southwest wind, up to 25 mph, and scattered rain or snow showers once the sun goes down. Scattered showers may put down up to an inch of snow as low as 1000′.

Friday will then be noticeably colder with a high temp in the upper 40s to low 50s. Expect more clouds than sun north, but more sun than clouds south. A few light showers may pass by, but many will remain dry. West wind 10-20 mph. Friday night is where things get more interesting.

The bulk of the coldest air will shift from over the eastern Great Lakes towards the Northeast. Our temps will dip into the 20s to just about 30 degrees in larger valleys, while simultaneously an area of low pressure forms over the mid-Atlantic and begins to move rapidly up the coast. The track of this coastal storm has shifted farther and farther east with every model run today, and its movement has sped up, too. What does mean? Less snow and less of an immediate impact on our region. At this point, there is still some wiggle room, so be sure to check back tomorrow for an update. But, here is where we stand as of Thursday evening.

Likely, the precip shield of the low will just graze southern and eastern Vermont into New Hampshire, with more of the activity really hugging the coast. Friday night to Saturday morning will bring snow to these spots, but largely leave northern New York and northwestern to central Vermont alone. A lull through early Saturday afternoon will then yield to the development of scattered, upslope snow showers. This upslope snow will favor western and northern facing mountain slopes into Saturday night thanks to a northwesterly wind of 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph. Combine that with top temps in the upper 30s to low 40s and yikes! It’s going to feel very raw with wind chill values in the 20s to low 30s.

Saturday night, the storm itself will move out of the Gulf of Maine and upslope snow showers will wane. This could leave valleys with a dusting, if that, and an inch or two around 1000′. At 2000′, 2-4″ may be possible with mountain peaks clocking in somewhere around one-half foot.

Again, any adjustment in the forecast track or speed of the storm could change things on us! Check back tomorrow!! 🙂

Sunday, Mother’s Day, and Monday only bring incremental changes towards nicer weather. Clouds stick around, but we’re drier. The temp moves up a few degrees. After Saturday night finds us in the upper 20s to low 30s, Sunday takes those numbers into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. We’ll tack on a few more degrees day-by-day next week, with generally quiet, sunny weather, until we get back up near 60° Thursday.

Have a great Friday! See you tomorrow!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault