Weather Blog: Winter storm arrives Monday night into Tuesday

Happy Sunday everyone!

Another sunny day today with mainly dry conditions. Temperatures remained pretty chilly though, most locations stuck in the teens again today with winds making it feel sub zero at times. Tonight we stay mostly clear with lows near zero, or below for higher terrain. Winds will be light and variable.

Monday will start off quiet, with some sunshine but clouds will begin to filter in by the afternoon as our next winter storm arrives. Right now things are trending on the snowier side compared to 24 hours ago. Snowfall looks to start off on a light note late Monday night, with more moderate snow possible by early Tuesday morning lasting into the afternoon. This initial band of snow is associated with warm air advection as a frontal system begins to strengthen.

The heaviest snow looks most likely along the eastern sides of the Greens and Adirondacks as an east to northeast flow begins to strengthen as our surface low intensifies off the coast of New England.

Snowfall totals right now look to range between 4-8″ in the valley areas and around Burlington, but increase to about 6-12″ on then eastern side of the Greens and the Adirondacks. This forecast however continues to change, so keep an eye on the forecast. Because of the snowfall potential, Winter Storm Watches, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place from 4PM Monday until 7AM Wednesday as snow showers linger mid week.

Have a great rest of your weekend, and safe week.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn