Weather Blog: Winter storm tracks eastward, bringing snow to northeastern VT and NH

Happy Saturday everyone!

A lot going on in the forecast this evening and into tonight… so lets jump in! Low pressure is moving up the eastern coastline, this is bringing rainfall and snowfall for many locations across the northeast. The latest guidance shows this system taking more of an eastern track, what this means for us is LESS snowfall for eastern VT as the heaviest bands of precipitation look to remain in New Hampshire and Maine overnight. It looks like a very sharp cutoff along the Connecticut River. Because of this, some will see little to no snowfall at all, with areas in New Hampshire seeing over half a foot of snow by Sunday morning. The latest in expected snowfall totals can be seen below:

As we move through tonight, winds will become blustery from the north around 10-20 mph. For Northern NY and western VT, we stay mainly dry tonight besides a few snow showers. The Green Mountains and east, up to the Connecticut River will see around Coating-2 inches. The “jackpot” area for Vermont will be in portions of the Northeast Kingdom, mainly Essex County where around 5-9 inches of snowfall is possible by Sunday morning. Just a small movement to the west could change this, but right now the forecast looks pretty set.

In portions of New Hampshire, this is where things could get messy, especially if you are heading out on the roadways. Winter Storm Warnings remain in place with around 6-12″ of snowfall is possible. Isolated power outages are possible, so keep the flashlight on standby! Luckily by Sunday morning, we are drying out with just a few snow showers remaining into the afternoon.

Winds remain breezy Sunday with highs staying right near freezing. Winds NW 10-20 mph with gusts 30-35 mph. Have a great night and weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn