Weather Blog: Winter Weather Advisories issued as snowfall arrives Monday

Happy Sunday and first day of November!

It was a cloudy afternoon for most, a frontal system is moving through the region bringing rain showers for the region into the evening and tonight. Cooler air will move in and allow us to fall back into the 30s for most. This will allow rainfall to transition over into some snowfall late tonight and early Monday. Accumulation is possible in the mountains in the form of a few inches. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the Adirondacks and central/northern Vermont from 3AM Monday to 7AM Tuesday.

Monday we stay breezy and below average. Highs stay in the 30s with winds NW 20-25 mph. Gusts up to 40+ mph are possible. Snow showers become possible and more widespread late Monday and into Monday night as another low pressure system moves through. This will bring the best chance for accumulating snowfall, especially in the mountains. The high peaks above 2000ft could see around 4-8+ inches, but areas above 1000ft in the Adirondacks, Northeast kingdom and in the Green Mountains should be between 4-7 inches when all is done by early Tuesday morning. Locations below 1000ft will generally see 1-4 inches. Overnight lows Monday night fall back into the 20s, so any precipitation will be in the for of snowfall. The valley areas could see around a coating up to 2 inches. (Forecast snow totals below:)

We dry out into Tuesday with cool temperatures. But by mid week we see sunshine return along with above average temperatures. Have a great end to the weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn