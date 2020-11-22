Weather Blog: Wintry mix to rainfall tonight

Happy Sunday everyone!

Already seeing some flakes flying in portions of the North Country in NY and portions of the Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom. As this low pressure system passes to our north, rainfall remains in the valley areas as temperatures stay a bit warmer. Winds will be breezy out of the south tonight ushering warmer air, turning any snowfall into rainfall by late tonight and early Monday morning. Snowfall totals look to be about 1-2″ in the St. Lawrence Valley, and slightly less than that in higher elevations in the Green Mountains and NEK. Overnight lows will be in the 30s for most.

Some light ice accumulation is also possible, so make sure to take it slow on the roads late tonight and into early Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to lower 40s, and temperatures will continue to decrease through the afternoon. Winds switch out of the NW 10-15 mph allowing for dry weather to return into Monday evening but also chilly temperatures, lows overnight in the 20s.

We stay chilly but dry with some sunshine into Tuesday. Highs remain at or below freezing for most. Have a great rest of the weekend.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn