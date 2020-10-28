Weather Blog: Wintry weather to finish the week in southern zones

Halfway through the work week, and we haven’t seen much sunshine… unfortunately we probably won’t see a lot of it until we reach Halloween.

Compared to the cooler temps we’ve seen the past couple of days, the 50’s today will feel pleasant! There could be a couple of spot rain/snow showers this morning with little to no accumulations expect, before a little clearing works in just in time for sunset this afternoon!

Overnight expect partly to mostly clear skies, with our morning lows in the 40’s and upper 30’s. But clouds are filling back in for Thursday as high temperatures reach the upper 40’s

Heading into Thursday night and Friday morning things are getting messy, so lets talk about the big picture.

Hurricane Zeta is currently swirling in the Gulf of Mexico and eventually will make landfall in Louisiana late Wednesday evening as a strong category 1 hurricane.

As it makes landfall, it runs into another low pressure system and the two interact, and Zeta weakens into another low pressure system.

Those two systems will trek toward the Mid-Atlantic, exiting the coast somewhere near the Delmarva Peninsula. As that happens a cold front is sagging southward bringing in cooler air as high pressure build into the north, creating a transition zone between the rain and the snow in southern Vermont

Things get messy Thursday afternoon as light rain/snow begins to overspread Southern Vermont, reaching about as far north as Montpelier and Lake Placid. We all make the switch to light snow after sunset as valley temps fall below freezing, and snowflakes are flying overnight and through the first part of the day Friday.

Snowfall totals will range from a quick dusting to a half an inch south of Route 2 and north of Route 4. South of Route 4 our valleys can expect 1-4″ while the higher mountain peaks above 2000′ can anticipate totals 4 inches and up.

High pressure takes control of the forecast Friday afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny skies for Halloween!

