Weather Blog: Wrapping up a messy weekend storm

Well, that sure was one doozy of a storm! Most in northern Vt. and the North Country of New York woke up to an icy glaze, make for some very slick roads and surfaces! Southern Vermont- how did the mid 60’s feel? Pretty nice I’m sure!

A big thank you to all of our viewers who went out and grabbed some awesome photos of the ice! I put together a little album of a few of my favorites!













Photos of ice storm 1/12/2020

Now that things have wrapped up and the radar is quiet, we are getting a look at some of the rain and ice totals from Vermont and New York!

Speaking of rain, we are still dealing with the after-effects of the melting snow and falling water, prompting a few area rivers to reach flood stage.

Just before 5 PM, the East Branch of the Ausable River and the Missisquoi River are both at minor flood stage! If you live near these rivers, please stay alert for rising waters through the night, we all know how volatile our rivers can be and how they can change in a moment’s notice!

As we head through the evening, there certainly is a lot of leftover water on our roadways, and with quickly falling temperatures I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a second freeze and some tricky black ice!

That will keep road crews busy through the overnight hours, and will likely keep you on your toes for the Monday morning drive!

Monday’s forecast is a sigh of relief… at least for us here in the weather center. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with our temperature only climbing to the upper 20’s to low 30’s… sorry no more 60’s, hopefully until spring!

Thanks for bearing with us through this very difficult forecast! We really appreciate the patience especially when it comes to very complex storms like this one!

Here’s to a few more months of winter, and hopefully snowier forecasts to help the ski resorts!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley