Weather Blog: Wrapping up the showers and moving into a tranquil mid-week forecast

We are starting off Monday the same way we ended Sunday… with a mix of rain and snow showers.

Although most roads are wet, there could be a few slick spots especially on secondary roads and untreated surfaces.

We keep the chance for rain/snow showers through the day Monday, as our temperatures climb to the mid to upper 30’s.

There could be a few lingering snow showers especially in the higher terrain Tuesday morning, but we are moving into drier weather Tuesday afternoon. Could even be a few breaks in the cloud cover by afternoon.

Wednesday and really through the rest of the workweek we enter into a period of very quiet, tranquil weather with sunshine, blue skies, a few passing clouds, and temperatures a bit more seasonable for this time of year.

Happy Monday!

