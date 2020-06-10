Weather Blogs: Dodging downpours into Thursday

Good evening!

A few showers and thunderstorms have materialized Wednesday afternoon, but many remain dry with the next onslaught not anticipated until around midnight or after. In between, tonight, we’re facing a warm, muggy set of low temps in the 60s to near 70 degrees with a south breeze of 10-20 mph; that’s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Early morning tomorrow, however, rain chances begin to pick up. Don’t be surprised if Mother Nature usurps your alarm tomorrow with a few rumbles of thunder or a drenching downpour.

Thursday, a cold front approaches from the west with a line of showers and thunderstorms bubbling up out ahead of it. That line will clear out of even New Hampshire by early afternoon. There’s not a lot of time in there during the morning to early afternoon for a ton of instability (or thunderstorm energy) to brew, but an isolated stronger to severe storm is not out of the question. Small hail, gusty wind and heavy rain are possible. Upper 70s to low 80s with a south wind of 10-25 mph.

Late afternoon, the rain ends, the sky clears and the sun comes out. It’s mostly clear Thursday night with a more comfortable low in the 50s. Friday is mostly sunny with that temp reaching the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, though with noticeably less humidity. A second cold front knocks on our door Friday afternoon and evening, but only brings along with it a few spotty, very light showers.

Over the weekend, colder, drier air takes hold with a top temp in the 60s and 70s and nighttime lows dropping into the mid 40s to low 50s. Both days feature a mix of sun and clouds, though a light pop-up afternoon shower cannot be ruled out.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault