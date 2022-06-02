Although the radar is mostly dry we’re bubbling up a couple of spot showers over the North Country, with a nearby low pressure system to our south.

We’ll find a few more showers bubbling up overnight, maybe even a rumble of thunder or two, as our temperatures dip back into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Those showers chances remain hit or miss through Friday afternoon, with a passing low pressure system to our south. If you do get caught under a quick shower expect a few rumbles of thunder, a quick burst of heavy rain, and some breezier wind gusts. Afternoon high temperatures climb to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s

That hit or miss chance for showers or a quick downpour focuses on the Northeast Kingdom Saturday afternoon. And isolated shower or quick downpour can’t be ruled out as afternoon highs climb into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday brings partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley