It’s a soggy Tuesday evening, with widespread steady rain across the board, even a rumble of thunder or two.

That chance for heavy rain continues just past midnight, before we slowly taper of the showers chance, with only a few pockets of drizzle left by the time folks are turning the key for the Wednesday morning commute.

By Wednesday afternoon we have a mix of sun and clouds with top temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70’s.

The dry weather lingers overnight, but as we head into the early morning hours of Thursday… here comes another heavy batch of rain.

For the Champlain Valley, expect the heavy, if not torrential downpours to roll in by mid to late morning.

Definitely a day to grab the rain gear, even as the chance for widespread rain tapers off to showers by late afternoon.

Not way around it… it’s a soaker with 1-2″ of rain expected and overall the day has a cooler feel, with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 60’s.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley