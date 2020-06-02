Clouds in a Jar

Have you ever wondered how clouds are formed? Local 22/44 Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley has the answers and wants to help you make a cloud in a jar!

For this experiment, you’ll need a glass jar with a lid, boiling water (ask a parent or grown-up for help), food coloring, ice and a can of hairspray.

The clouds you see in the sky are formed using the same process that happens in the jar, through the water cycle.

If you try this weather experiment at home, we’d love to see it! Send a picture to weather@mychamplainvalley.com