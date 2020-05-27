Cold Air vs. Warm Air

A lot of the day-to-day weather we experience occurs because cold and warm air are colliding in the atmosphere above us along fronts or boundaries. Scientists who study the weather, meteorologists, learn about things like thunderstorms by understanding how cold and warm air behave.

For example, we know that warm air rises and cold air sinks. We also know that the molecules in warm air move a lot faster than those in cold air. Local 22/44 Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault shows us a few ways to demonstrate that.

For these experiments you will need red and blue food coloring, warm and cold water (you can heat the water in a microwave with a grown-up’s help), and several clear glass or plastic containers.

If you try this weather experiment at home, we’d love to see it! Send a picture to weather@mychamplainvalley.com