Eggs in a Bottle

In this experiment, we learn about air pressure by getting a hard-boiled egg sucked into a glass bottle. Local 22/44 Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan Debruyn shows us how it works.

When the egg is sitting on top of the bottle at the beginning, the air pressure is the same inside and outside of the bottle. By lighting the paper on fire and putting it inside, the air in the bottle heats up and expands.

Placing the egg on top leads to a lack of oxygen in the bottle which causes the flame to go out. The air cools and contracts. As the temperature drops, the air pressure decreases rapidly. The higher pressure outside pushes the egg inside towards the lower pressure.

You will need a hard-boiled egg, a glass jar, matches or a lighter and paper. Make sure to have parental supervision or help!

If you try this weather experiment at home, we’d love to see it! Send a picture to weather@mychamplainvalley.com