Have you ever noticed that sometimes the snow is great for making snowballs or the perfect snowman and other times, it just won’t stick together? Snow is made up of water and air, but the amount of each is not always the same.

Local 22/44 Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault tells you all about snow ratios.

