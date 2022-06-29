We are monitoring an incoming cold front that is set to arrive late today with scattered showers and a few claps of thunder. Thereafter, high pressure builds back in for what will be a beautiful Thursday. Speaking of beautiful, this morning we’re experiencing mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. There’s also a little bit of valley fog, so be sure to proceed with caution when going about your morning routine.

The afternoon will offer up increasing clouds and highs in the lower to middle 80s. We’re also expecting a slight rise in the humidity all as a cold front nears by the end of the day. That boundary will provide the opportunity for a few isolated showers/downpours by the mid to late afternoon with more widely scattered showers and claps of thunder through the evening. As precipitation exits overnight, we’ll be left with rainfall totals averaging a 1/10″ or less. However, there may be some localized, heavier pockets of rain near the international border with totals of around 1/2″.

High pressure will take over the forecast for the first half of our Thursday allowing for decreasing clouds and quiet weather. As we navigate through the afternoon, a warm front to our north will continue to scoot east across southern Quebec. It may help to toss in more fair weather clouds to our forecast late in the day, but it will remain comfortable all around with highs in the upper 70s.