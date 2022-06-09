The advertised, robust low pressure system that we have been talking about all week is now finally arriving in the Northeast. Accompanying our disturbance for today will be cloudy skies and scattered showers/downpours. This morning, showers and downpours are already filtering through with temperatures in the 50s. Make sure to sport the rain jacket, or at least keep it nearby, before heading out the door.

Our afternoon will offer up continued scattered showers, mostly cloudy skies, and well below average high temperatures. Temperatures will be influenced not only by the clouds and moisture, but also brisk north winds of 5-15 mph. Readings will be held back into the 60s (north) and 70s (south).

Contributing to the heavier downpours and the chance for a stray strong storm will be the slight uptick in humidity. Dew point temperatures will likely rival air temperatures today meaning that the atmosphere is fully saturated and a bit muggy. Nevertheless, the heavier downpours and the possibility of ponding/puddling will be the biggest hazards with this incoming system.

As for tomorrow, the clouds will stick around as the low pressure system from today keeps slowly spinning northeastward. That low will help circulate a few leftover showers and downpours our way for Friday with clouds beginning to break up late in the day. By the time all is said and done, rainfall totals will average 0.5″ to 1.5″. Highs will manage the mid 70s.