Weather Blog: Showers and storms this morning, Round 2 rolls in this afternoon

We have some nasty, but non-severe storms rolling through the North Country and Champlain Valley this morning!

Once this line of storms fizzle out, we’ll move into a brief quiet period without much action on the radar. That time frame is short lived with the cold front entering the region around lunch time, allowing for storms to re-organize and tap into a much soupier energized atmosphere. That will allow for strong to severe storms to fire off, especially for folks living in areas in yellow- a level 2 “slight” risk for severe storms.

The strongest storms could feature strong potential damaging winds that could lead to power outages. We’re also watching for torrential downpours and small hail!

As the cold front sags south high pressure replaces it, bringing a partly to mostly sunny day for most of the region!

Stay weather aware this afternoon!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley