It’s officially a heat wave in the Queen City! Burlington and many other communities hit the 90+ degree mark yesterday and that makes it three days in a row with similar levels of heat. If you’re a fan of the summer weather, then you’ll love hearing that our heat wave continues into the weekend. Before diving back into the hot air and mugginess this afternoon, let’s cherish the cooler start to the day with temperatures in the 60s alongside mostly sunny skies.

The afternoon will feature high pressure sliding in across the east coast. Sunshine will return underneath that dome of high pressure along with southwest-west breezes of 5-15 mph. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s with dew point readings comfortably in the 50s to low 60s.

Our weekend forecast looks a bit tricky with the spot thunderstorm and downpour chances. The best chance for spotty thunderstorm activity for Saturday will arrive during the heat of the day with highs achieving the upper 80s to low 90s once again. The better chances for precipitation to wrap up the weekend will likely arrive late in the day through the overnight as clouds increase ahead of a new low pressure system. Highs will flirt with 90 degrees Sunday afternoon.