A new cold front gets set to arrive today with a few hit or miss showers/downpours and a pop up storm, but it’s a fast moving front as we prepare ourselves for a beautiful weekend ahead. That cold front is just to our northwest this morning and will likely start firing off a few isolated showers/downpours by the mid to late morning. Ahead of today’s boundary, we’re experiencing temperature starting off in the 40s/50s alongside patchy, dense fog.

The afternoon will feature isolated showers/downpours and a stray storm or two. However, in between the isolated showers/downpours you will find breaks of sunshine and highs achieving the upper 70s to middle 80s. South to northwest winds will average 5-10 mph; that switch in winds will usher in less humidity overnight.

Friday, our cold front departs but an upper level disturbance across southern Quebec will help to keep a few more clouds in the forecast. We’ll call it partly cloudy to partly sunny to wrap up the work week alongside highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Besides a stray mountain shower, much of the North Country and Upper Valley will remain dry.

The sneak peek at your weekend forecast, well, it kind of speaks for itself. High pressure builds in for Saturday afternoon and lingers through Sunday allowing for sunshine and dry weather. Highs will manage the middle to upper 70s alongside low humidity. Enjoy!