The snow is coming down intense in some stops this evening! Snow covered roads, poor visibility and gusty winds are making for white knuckle driving conditions across the region!

Although most of the flakes wrap up by the morning commute, road conditions could be slick at times, especially in the higher terrain and Northeast Kingdom. Temperatures are back in the 20’s and teens this morning…. climbing into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s by afternoon as we remain under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Partly sunny skies coming for Thursday with temperatures nearing 40 in some spots.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley