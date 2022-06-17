The last couple of disturbances for the week will pass us by today through tomorrow with additional cloud cover and isolated showers. However, it looks like we’ll be able to salvage our Father’s Day Sunday.

Friday morning will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, breezy south winds, and temperatures in the 60s. There’s also a mugginess to the air that will eventually contribute to isolated thundershower activity for the mid-morning. Please remain weather aware.

The afternoon will offer up more clouds than sun, highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and an isolated shower or two. There will also be a bit of mugginess in the air with dew point temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. It will not begin to cool down or become more refreshing until later this evening through the weekend.

The better chance for wet weather comes with a second round of isolated showers. They will swing through between the evening commute home and sunset. Make sure to have the umbrella on standby for any evening or overnight plans. It will be a bit damp and certainly cooler with lows dipping back into the 40s/50s by Saturday morning.

As we navigate into the weekend forecast, it will become much cooler overall with temperatures feeling more like the middle of April rather than the middle of June. Saturday will offer up highs near 60 with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are likely too. Father’s Day Sunday looks much drier, but still a little bit cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Have a safe and wonderful weekend with Dad.