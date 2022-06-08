We are waving goodbye to a cold front this morning as it delivers one last bout of showers. Thereafter, high pressure will start to scoot in from the southwest allowing for a drier and more comfortable day ahead. Temperatures are in the 50s/60s this morning alongside isolated showers/downpours, which are now exiting to the east. Be careful on the roadways as they are wet and a bit puddled up for your morning commute.

The afternoon will feature highs returning to the mid 70s, lesser humidity than yesterday, and just a chance for a brief shower or sprinkle. Generally, partly cloudy to partly sunny skies will takeover for the second half of the day all as winds switch from south to northeast at 5-10 mph. Once that trade off of winds are made, then we’ll finally start to feel the humidity drop just a little bit. Overnight, clouds build back in with lows in the 50s/60s.

Thursday will be a really rough day of weather and a near washout. Thickening clouds in the morning will give way to heavy, soaking rains moving from south to north across the Northeast. The morning commute will be very wet the farther south you go with just a few showers entering the Champlain Valley and North Country by then. However, the heavier rains continue to push north through the afternoon as an area of low pressure zooms across western NY. Embedded strong wind gusts and big boomers cannot be ruled out either.

The biggest hazards to keep in mind will be those blustery conditions with any one downpour or strong thunderstorm. The other primary hazard you need to keep at the forefront of your mind is the heavy rainfall. Rain totals will tally 1 to 2 inches by the time all is said and done. There is even a possibility for a few localized 3 inch amounts in southern VT and NH. That amount of rain over a short period of time will create the potential for minor street flooding and ponding/puddling.