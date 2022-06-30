Our latest boundary is scooting out to sea this morning with high pressure filtering in from the west. That will mean a return to sunshine today along with near seasonable readings. However, before we get to that sunnier afternoon we have to get through some foggy conditions with a reduction to visibility; slow down and drive safe. That extra low level cloudiness to kick off the day is helping to trap some heat at the surface allowing for a mild morning in the 50s/60s.

The afternoon will feature clearing skies, an abundance of sunshine, and northwest to southeast breezes. Temperatures will warm with the sunshine and milder breezes for the afternoon with highs achieving the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels will remain in check too. It will be an all around near perfect day of weather for the end of June.

Friday, a warm front across southern Quebec traverses east during the morning as a cold front approaches from the west. That cold front won’t arrive until the end of the day, so we’ll have plenty of time spent in the warm sector of this end of the week system. What this means for us is a return to partly sunny skies, steamy conditions, and eventually isolated late day showers/downpours. Highs will top out in the low 90s.

Cooling showers/downpours and possibly an isolated thunderstorm will all help to cool things down heading into the holiday weekend. Showers will clear the Northeast by early Saturday afternoon with gradual clearing taking place thereafter. Sunshine will linger through Sunday with just a few more clouds by July 4th on Monday. Highs will manage the upper 70s to low 80s all weekend long.