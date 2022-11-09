High pressure is descending south out of Canada and it is bringing some very cold air with it this morning. However, as the high falls farther south this afternoon we are in for a treat of a warm up.

This morning, temperatures have dipped into the teens and 20s alongside mostly clear skies, light winds, and dry weather. Make sure to bundle up in the warm winter gear before making the most of your morning.

Our afternoon will offer up mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s, brisk south winds of 5-15 mph, and a more seasonable day overall.

Thursday, high pressure hangs on tight just off the New England coast. It will mean some high thin clouds and maybe a stray sprinkle across southern Quebec. Otherwise, temperatures will warm into the 60s for the afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies.