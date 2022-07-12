An energetic cold front will make a run through New England today with the potential for two rounds of strong to severe storms. The first round arrives this morning with a couple cracks of thunder and heavy downpours. South winds will gust upwards of 30 mph, too. Between the moisture, clouds, and mild south breezes you should also be expecting a mild and muggy morning with air and dew point temperatures in the 60s.

The afternoon will feature round two of strong to severe storms and heavy downpours. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal to slight risk of severe thunderstorms with primary hazards ranging from small hail to damaging wind gusts.

High temperatures will manage the upper 70s to low 80s with dew point temperatures climbing to near 70 degrees. Those juicy conditions paired up with a break or two of sunshine before the cold front’s arrival will mean the potential for a couple severe storms during the second round of active weather.

Storms will continue to fire through sunset with quieter weather by tomorrow morning. Rainfall totals will average 0.5″ to 1.5″.

Wednesday, a few leftover sprinkles and showers are likely. Partly cloudy skies return to the forecast along with highs near 80 degrees. There will also be a noticeable drop in humidity to be enjoyed for midweek.