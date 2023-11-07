The cold front has blasted through the region and the doors to the chilly air have opened wide! Temperatures overnight will dip into the 20’s for most folks, and only climb into the middle and upper 30’s Wednesday afternoon under partly sunny skies.

Heads up for Thursday morning, we are in for our first sloppy morning commute with a variety of precipitation falling as folks head to work! Starting with an initial burst of heavy wet snow, well then make the transition to sleet/freezing rain, before we warm up enough to find plain rain! Total range between a dusting to 3 inches of snow and up to a tenth of an inch of ice!

Please take it easy and slow on the roads, and leave yourself enough time to get to work. Its the first of the season, so anticipate delays!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley