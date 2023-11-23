Good Thursday morning and happy Thanksgiving, friends! It’s a quiet start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Our slightly above freezing temperatures are meeting up with a colder, snowier surface and it has meant some patchy, dense fog. Make sure to take it easy on roads as there may also be some patchy black ice to contend with. Drive safely to those family gatherings and early turkey trots.

As you settle in with family and prep that Thanksgiving Day meal for late morning, fog will lift and temperatures will rise into the upper 30s to low 40s. As you get ready to feast before taking that afternoon nap, we’re expecting mostly cloudy skies and light southwest-west winds.

Overnight into Friday morning, a cold front will sweep through but it’s a weak boundary. Nevertheless, isolated rain and snow showers will become likely late this evening with more in the way of snow showers after midnight. A quick dusting is possible in the North Country and northern New Hampshire with up to 2+ inches in the Adirondacks, northern Greens, and northern Whites.

We’ll be drying out Friday morning with breezy west-northwest winds funneling into the North Country and Upper Valley. Temps will top out near 30 Friday afternoon with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. However, that brisk breeze will make for wind chills in the single digits and teens from time to time. Bundle up big time for the end of the week!