Good Monday morning, friends! We’re beginning the day with a few showers in southern Vermont and patchy, dense fog elsewhere. Nevertheless, temperatures are starting in the 40s to middle 50s all around.

Readings will rebound into the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon alongside a mix of sun and clouds. There will also be a chance for a couple, additional showers by the mid to late afternoon. Overnight, lows will dip into the 40s to low 50s with clearing skies and dry weather. Patchy fog will develop late.

We’ll wake up to some patchy fog Tuesday morning before getting back into the sunshine for the afternoon. As far as temperatures, it’s looking like another seasonable day with highs near 70 degrees.